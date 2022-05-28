$800M for housing development in Linden-VP Jagdeo

-calls on Opposition to show what they have done

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Saturday disclosed that government is investing $800 million on housing development in Linden, Region 10.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing Region 10 residents

The Vice President said this is part of government’s plan to move the region forward since almost nothing was done in the region as it relates to housing for five years under the APNU+AFC.

Region 10 residents during the meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at Watooka Guest House

The Vice President said $400 million will be spent on infrastructure at Millie’s Hideout, where 1, 000 homes would be constructed.

“We have now decided when President Ali came here that we are going to put $400 million into Millies Hideout to develop a new housing scheme and the government will facilitate the building of 1, 000 homes in that area. We have started clearing the area already.”

Region 10 residents during the meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at Watooka Guest House

This announcement by Dr. Jagdeo was made as he addressed over 1, 000 residents at the Watooka Guest House. The Vice President said all this is happening less than two years since the PPP/C government took office.

Region 10 residents during the meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at Watooka Guest House

Another $400 million will be spent on infrastructure at Amelia’s Ward, where government has already allocated 400 houselots since assuming office.

Government has already begun putting in the infrastructure at Amelia’s Ward so that persons can have access to construct their homes.

The Vice President also highlighted that government has built 40 houses in the ward for which 18 persons have already received their keys, noting that the other 22 will be receiving their keys soon.

Region 10 residents during the meeting with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at Watooka Guest House

The Vice President pointed out that Opposition has little to nothing to show for what they have done for the people of Linden, as it relates to housing as only a select group of people received lots.

“Lowenfield the (former) Chief Elections Officer in June 2020 got 200 acres in Millies Hideout. That is equivalent to 1, 000 lots, with 200 acres you can get 200 lots, but they gave it to one person.”

“The same (Jermaine) Figueira who at the press conference was critizing me on land policy, he and his brother got land allocated to them days before, long after the elections, days before the government theLL changed,” the Vice President further disclosed.

Dr. Jagdeo in his address called on the Opposition again to show what they have done for the people of region 10 and to stop criticizing the government for enhancing the lives of the people.

” You cannot love people in abstract. You cannot say that I love you and I support you, the other side is discriminating against you. You show the evidence of your love, you show that,” he stated.

Government in its manifesto had committed to allocating 50,000 house lots in five years. To date, they have since allotted 11,000 lots to Guyanese across the country.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

