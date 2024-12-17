$800M set aside to upgrade roads in several communities in Region Nine

The government has allocated $800 million to upgrade internal roads in several Amerindian villages in Region Nine, marking a significant investment in hinterland infrastructural development.

The Amerindian communities set to benefit are Nappi, Shulinab, Karaudaunau, and Awarewaunau.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced on Monday while addressing residents in Nappi Village.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill alongside the Toshao and villagers of Nappi, Region Nine

He emphasised that the government is prioritising internal road development to improve living conditions in hinterland communities.

“We have been doing a tremendous amount of work on main roads. In this wave of infrastructural development and transformation, we are addressing internal roads as well,” Minister Edghill said.

The minister acknowledged the efforts of Nappi residents in maintaining their roads but noted ongoing challenges with the dust.

To address this, a collaborative approach was taken with the Toshao, village council, engineers, and contractor Condor Construction Inc. to determine priority areas for upgrades.

Hinterland Road

Nappi will receive $149.3 million to transform the road from laterite to asphaltic concrete.

“We want wherever we are spending money, it brings the best benefit to the people, ensuring you are satisfied with the intervention,” the minister added.

Moreover, in Shulinab Village, Theodore Faria General Contracting Service will upgrade the internal road network at a cost of $67.8 million while Karaudaunau will receive similar works valued at $55.6 million, executed by Beerdat Harrinandan.

Meanwhile, G and M Construction Incorporated will carry out the road upgrades in Awarewaunau to the tune of $74.8 million.

All projects will see the conversion of existing laterite roads to asphaltic concrete, significantly improving road conditions and enhancing connectivity in the communities. Works are set to commence shortly.

Road in the hinterland

The ministry’s engineers will deliver the unpriced bill of quantities to the various communities to ensure residents play a meaningful role in the upgrades.

Minister Edghill noted that this is a standard being delivered to every village whether it is in the hinterland or coastland.

The government’s investment is part of a broader vision of delivering tangible support to hinterland communities while boosting its overall economic development and livelihoods of residents.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

