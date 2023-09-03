$800M spent on upgrading hinterland healthcare infrastructure

A total of $800 million has been exhausted in upgrading some 76 healthcare infrastructures, this year in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

The statistic was revealed by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony as he consulted several Amerindian leaders at the recently concluded National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2023, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Dr Anthony stated that the government expended about $400 million to upgrade 127 health facilities in the same regions last year, and has increased its budgetary allocation to execute more work in 2023.

“We have been making a lot of investments in health across the country. With those investments, we have seen good returns because we are seeing lots of people and children having healthier lives. And we are already seeing that people are living longer. I think the investments we are doing are paying off in many respects,” the health minister told the Toshaos.

In an effort to enhance surgical services, new operating theatres were constructed between the years 2022 and 2023.

Over 200 surgeries have been conducted at Moruca Hospital since the opening of its operating room (OR).

Another 59 successful surgeries were conducted at the new OR at the Aishalton health facility, and another 21 surgeries have been conducted in Mahdia.

Minister Anthony disclosed that the OR at the Kamarang Hospital will be completed by mid-October to commence surgeries, while the hospital at Port Kaituma will soon benefit from a new operating theatre.

Meanwhile, new operating rooms are currently under construction in Karasabai, Annai, and Sand Creek, Region Nine.

Additionally, the government has undertaken an eye-care initiative that seeks to improve eye-care services by making the relevant diagnosis. Close to 490 persons were already screened and 471 spectacles were distributed free of cost in Region One.

Some 228 persons were screened and 209 spectacles were dispersed in Region Seven, while 706 screenings were done.

Another 604 persons received their spectacles in Region Eight. Over in Region Nine, 1,961 persons benefitted from the eye services.

From 2020 to 2023, over 173 persons from Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine were trained and employed to function in the health sector. More than 323 persons are currently in training.

