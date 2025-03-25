$800M to boost sea, river defence in Region Two

The government is investing $800 million to enhance sea and river defences in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Contracts have been signed to strengthen several coastal structures across eight areas. They are Collin, Aurora, two lots at Onderneeming, Queenstown, La Resource, Maria’s Delight, Good Hope, and La Union.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks in Charity, Region Two

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill described the initiative as a significant step in the region’s development, pointing to the government’s broader efforts in advancing agriculture.

“While helping people diversify in the agriculture sector, we want to protect your lands, your homes and your future. That is why we are investing in sea and river defence work,” he stated at an engagement in Charity last Friday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engineers and regional officials inspecting linkspan bridge at the Supenaam stelling

The minister also revealed plans to enhance the region’s ferry service by acquiring an additional ferry to operate on the Parika to Supenaam route. He noted that the vessel must be capable of carrying 250 passengers and 50 to 60 vehicles, particularly trucks.

In addition to improving the country’s transportation services, the minister stated that when the new stellings at Kumaka and Morawhanna are completed, vessels from the Pomeroon will have direct access to Region One.

“A ferry can load from Region One and head out to Barbados, Trinidad, and other parts of the Caribbean. Everything doesn’t have to come from Georgetown,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

While this is being done, the government is preparing to construct a multi-million-dollar port facility at Parika, replacing the existing deteriorated stelling.

The facility will feature a processing plant, a designated area for exported food preparation, immigration and customs offices, and yachting spaces to boost sports tourism.

“We [the government] are looking to have the Caricom ferry operate out of Parika as well. Consultations have been held with all of the various stakeholders,” the minister disclosed.

The Public Works Ministry will publish an advertisement for the new port, which costs approximately $2 billion, within two weeks.

Emergency repairs will be executed shortly on the Supenaam Stelling linkspan bridge to improve travel safety and efficiency, complementing this facility.

