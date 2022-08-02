$80M for development of Pigeon Island – Pres. Ali

– community employment programme to be launched

Residents of Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara can soon look forward to major developments with the allocation of some $80 million for road works and other community enhancement projects.

The welcomed announcement was today made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who led an outreach to the community.

The Head of State noted that through a consultative process, three priority areas were identified for development there.

Among them finalisation of the land regularisation process which is currently ongoing, and upgrading of the road and drainage networks.

Technically skilled persons from the area are being recruited to be part of the project and will be hired to assist with the undertaking of works thereby creating employment for residents there.

The President said a technical team comprising engineers from the ministries of Housing and Water, Local Government and Regional Development, and Public Works have been given 72 hours to complete the design for the road network, which will be upgraded to asphaltic concrete.

“We want you to take responsibility. So, we are going to work in finding the technically skilled people in this community and we’re going to design a project in which we will give you a concrete surface road in this community. The government, the engineers and the community will work together. We will hire people from right here in your community to be part of the development process,” President Ali emphasised.

Within three to four weeks the contract will be advertised for another road project, which will see the resurfacing of a major roadway on the island.

Further, under a community employment programme persons will be hired to ensure the maintenance of the community.

The President highlighted the importance of residents cooperating with the government to decide on how the community will move forward.

“Today, as has been the hallmark of this government, we are here to listen to you. We are here to listen to your ideas. We listen to some of your issues, but also to some of your thoughts on how we’d be progressing and what you would like to see”, Dr Ali noted.

Additionally, President Ali said his government will assist with the development of the playfield in the area.

He pointed out that investments in the community will lead to an increase in its net value.

He noted, “That is the consequence of development, that every time the country develops and grow, your net value, your families’ value increases, the realisable value on a piece of land and your house goes up.”

Importantly, the Head of State pointed out that the announcement coincides with the anniversary of the PPP/C Administration’s second year in office.

He reiterated that the government’s ‘One Guyana’ vision remains unchanged, as development for all Guyanese remains a priority and is evident through the transformation taking place across the country.

Dr Ali noted that the transformative agenda will be far progressed by the end of this year, and Guyanese can look forward to improvement in their livelihoods.

Reference was also made to the gas-to-energy project, and how this will lead to affordable and reliable electricity.

The President also addressed a number of other concerns raised by residents present at the meeting. Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha; Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Mohabir Anil Nandlall; Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, along with other technical staff from the respective ministries were also in attendance.

