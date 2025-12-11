83 women each receive $300,000 business grant through Human Services, Canada and IDB Partnership

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, through a collaboration with the Government of Canada and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), on Wednesday, supported 83 women with business grants to help them launch or expand their entrepreneurial pursuits.

These included persons from the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme, survivors of gender-based violence, and persons assisted by the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit,

Each woman received a $300,000 grant, totalling approximately $25 million. The distribution was held at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), East Coast Demerara and was facilitated through the Social Safety Nets and Gender Empowerment Programme, ensuring that women across varied backgrounds and in nine of the ten regions have the financial support needed to build sustainable and independent livelihoods.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud described the initiative as a transformational milestone, one that builds on months of intensive training under WIIN.

“We have not just trained you through WIIN in a particular skill. We have engaged with you so that you can see how your skills can lead you to financial independence and stability. You will understand what it means to not only put money into the business but to constantly reinvest it,” Minister Persaud stated.

She underscored the importance of accountability and sustainability as these women take the next step in their entrepreneurial journeys.

The minister also applauded the increasing number of women venturing into non-traditional fields such as construction, oil and gas services, logistics, technology, and other emerging sectors.

She said that this initiative introduces 83 additional women into Guyana’s expanding network of female-owned businesses, further strengthening gender equality, economic diversification, and women’s leadership nationwide.

“Every year, we host the largest women’s expo in Guyana, and what we are doing here is adding you to the more than 300 women who lead and own businesses,” Minister Persaud added.

Meanwhile, Country Representative of IDB in Guyana, Lorena Salazar, encouraged the awardees to continue striving for success, noting that the grant has the potential to significantly impact not only their lives but also the well-being of their families.

“With business, you will help to improve the condition of your families, or more so, the entire ecosystem of your family, and this includes better health and education,” Salazar highlighted.

Also addressing the gathering was Tariq Williams, Representative of the High Commissioner of Canada in Guyana, who emphasised that the partnership with the ministry and IDB continues to open pathways for women’s economic empowerment.

“We are extremely honoured to be part of this initiative to economically empower women through the provision of training. But we also recognised that training wasn’t enough and that it was necessary to provide capital in the form of business grants,” Williams said.

This collaborative effort marks another major step in strengthening women’s economic independence across Guyana, ensuring that more women have the tools, skills, and resources to build thriving businesses and secure brighter futures for themselves and their families.