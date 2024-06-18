84 UG, GTI students join the Ministry of Public Works for work-study

Eighty-four students from the University of Guyana (UG) and Government Technical Institute (GTI) are partaking in a work-study programme at the Ministry of Public Works.

The initiative was welcomed by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill who underscored the government’s commitment to nurturing its most valuable resource.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill alongside 84 new work-study interns and engineers from the ministry

“For the next several weeks and months here at the ministry, we are grateful that we have the opportunity to provide knowledge transfer to 84 young people who will eventually turn out to become some of Guyana’s finest in the development of this country,” the minister stated in his address to the cohort on Tuesday.

Minister Edghill advised the students that their attitudes would determine their altitudes while highlighting the importance of cultivating a robust work ethic.

He noted that skilled engineers are at their disposal as they practice their theoretical knowledge gained in the classroom.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addressing new interns stationed at the ministry

Students were also urged to embrace their tasks not as burdens but as valuable learning experiences.

“You will be working in one of the most dynamic and focused ministries in Guyana at this time because of the development plan and programme being rolled out. Whether it be sea defences, roads, bridges, or buildings, a whole lot has been happening throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, and we want to recruit the best, the brightest, and the most focused from among our Guyanese population to fuel that development,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Works Services Group, Ron Rohoman also addressed the students, reinforcing the importance of a positive work ethic and a proactive approach to their responsibilities.

Work-study interns at the Ministry of Public Works

The work-study programme will span different durations, with University of Guyana students participating for three months, while those from the Government Technical Institute will be engaged for six weeks.

This initiative is part of the Government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to provide valuable opportunities for its youth, aiming to enhance their skills and future employability.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

