$85M Avril Crawford Block at St. Winefride’s Secondary accommodating 140 students

With the aim of ensuring students are comfortably accommodated, the new Avril Crawford Block at St. Winefride’s Secondary School, Georgetown was officially commissioned on Wednesday.

The $85 million two-storey building is housing 119 Grade 9 students and 21 Grade 11 students.

The block features five classrooms and a modern science laboratory, which is accessible to all students.

The wing was conceptualised after it was reported in June 2022, that the school can only accommodate 13 students in Grade Seven as compared to the normal 75 students or the academic year, September 2022 to July 2023.

Delivering remarks, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of educational facilities seek to address the longstanding spacing concerns at schools.

Speaking directly to the students, Minister Manickchand underscored, “When we tell you that we love you, you see a block going up to house you. You see textbooks coming in your hands. You see grants coming to your schools. Love comes by making sure that we put programmes in place that all of you could matriculate…But also, love for yourself has to come in the form of you being responsible. You have a responsibility in this exercise of love and showing that by availing yourself of all the opportunities.”

As the new block is named after one of the school’s first headteacher, Avril Crawford, Minister Manickchand emphasised, “Teachers have given much to this country. She is an exemplary example of what teachers can be and do. And so, we had no hesitation in naming the block after her.”

Meanwhile, Headmistress of the school, Rowena Seymour, commended the ministry for ensuring that the students have a conducive environment to learn.

Seymour added, “We appreciate your tireless efforts in creating a safe and comfortable learning environment for our students at St Winefride’s Secondary School. Today, we are extremely happy that all our students are seated comfortably.”

The sod for the construction of the school was turned in November 2022.

The contract was awarded to Singh and Son Construction.

