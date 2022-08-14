86 youths to participate in the 7th annual ‘Youth Parliament

Some 86 youths will be participating in the seventh annual ‘Youth Parliament’, which commenced on Friday.

The forum which concludes on Thursday, August 18, will see participants being trained in parliamentary etiquette and decorum, the role of members of parliament, the art of public speaking, and the branches of government among others.

Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Charles Ramson Jr

Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Charles Ramson Jr said the future of the country is being shaped by the young people of today, as they have the strongest and loudest voice and opportunity.

Further, the minister highlighted the importance of the youth parliament on the development of youths and the country.

“For forums such as this is an opportunity for you to channel a lot of your energies towards your ambition and your personal goals but it is also an opportunity to grow and to learn. And to start to immerse yourself in the understanding of what’s the right pathways for you.

And how you can develop important skills, such as communication, such as the ability to persuade, such as the ability to influence, such as understanding what are the important networks for you to be a part of. To show you can advance your life all of which are very important to become successful overall.”

This remark was made at the official opening of the activities of the annual youth parliament.

Of the 86 participants, some 40 participants are in the junior category and 46 are in the senior category. The junior participants are from secondary schools across the 11 education districts. The participants have already been placed into government and opposition randomly.

This year’s Prime Minister in the junior category is notably the youngest parliamentarian ever. His name is Reginald Brown and he is 13 years old. The leader of the opposition in the junior category is Athea Allicock.

For the senior category, the leader of the opposition is Malaika Russell and the Prime Minister is Delroy Marks.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir

Additionally, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, congratulated the participants as he encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunity.

“You have been selected from the 220,000 young people who are in schools and the other 50,000 young persons who are in youth associations. I urge that you make full use of this experience, and establish good relationships and I am confident that long after I am gone many of you will be in this August chamber. Making your contributions to your nation’s development, and the development of humanity.”

Meanwhile, CEO of the Ministry of Education, Marcel Hudson, said that the participants are set to benefit from several skills that will have a meaningful impact on their lives.

“I trust that as we engage in this particular event today, our children will be empowered, they will be edified and so when that time comes some of them might even occupy this noble chamber even as they debate issues about Guyana’s forward thrust.”

Some of the skills include parliamentary laws and parliamentary procedures, debating skills, and language experience, among others.

The forum will have four sittings on Wednesday and Thursday. The morning sittings will be dedicated to the secondary school participants and the afternoon sittings will be dedicated to the tertiary and other participants in the senior category.

