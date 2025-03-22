$880M multi-purpose wharf to be constructed at Charity

A new $880 million multi-purpose wharf is being constructed in Charity, Region Two to replace the current dilapidated port facility.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Friday said construction work will commence immediately.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at the launch of new $880 million multi-purpose wharf at Charity, Region Two

The project has been in development for several years, with heavy focus placed on community involvement, ensuring the new facility meets the satisfaction and critical needs of the residents.

“When we do something, it is not just about the money, it is not just about the contractors, it is about you the beneficiaries, the end users.

We want to ensure that people are satisfied, they are fully aware and that their inputs are considered,” Minister Edghill emphasised during the project launch.

Residents in attendance of the launch of new $880 million multi-purpose wharf at Charity, Region Two

The Charity Wharf has been an essential hub for the movement of goods and commerce in the Essequibo region.

The construction of the new concrete wharf with a frontage of approximately 140 feet, will significantly enhance these operations.

The port facility will feature a floating link-span bridge and dock, allowing for the docking of much larger vessels than the current structure can accommodate.

Charity docking area to be upgraded as part of new $880 million multi-purpose wharf project

Minister Edghill stated that following the discussions with stakeholders, the government has envisioned the incorporation of deck space for the storage of goods and the potential implementation of loading mechanisms for the offloading and seamless transportation of goods.

The new wharf will also accommodate the docking of boats and medical vessels traversing the Pomeroon River.

As part of the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, the minister revealed that three wooden boats are being built to boost the transportation of agriculture.

“In the Pomeroon you will be getting a brand new goods carrying boat to bring farmers produce to the wharf that is being built.The boats will be operated by the government to ensure that farmers could get their produce to the market,” he said.

The remaining boats being built will transport farmers produce from the Demerara and Berbice River to destinations where they can be sold and even exported.

The Public Works Minister noted that the contract for the project was publicly tendered, evaluated, and approved by the Cabinet before being awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

Contractor, S.Jagmohan Contracting Services hailing from the region, will execute the wharf’s construction. Construction will commence with the driving of piles and the establishment of a contractor’s site office.

The project has a timeline of 24 months.

The minister was accompanied by Chief Sea and River Defense Officer Kevin Samad, Senior Engineer of Sea and River Defense Jermaine Braithwaite, Chief Works Officer of Works Services Group Ron Rohoman, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva, and other regional representatives.

