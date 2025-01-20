$9.9B budgeted to boost river transportation services

The government has allocated $9.9 billion in the 2025 budget to improve the country’s river transportation infrastructure, with emphasis being placed on enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to provide cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and reliable transport solutions for passengers and goods.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, during his 2025 budget presentation

During his presentation in the National Assembly Friday last, the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh said the funding will support key developments to transform the river transport network.

A significant portion of the budget will be directed towards the construction of a new Parika Ferry Stelling and the development of the surrounding waterfront area.

This project aims to transform Parika into a major regional transport hub. This will improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall commuter experience.

The government is also prioritising the dredging of the Demerara River channels to allow for the safe passage of larger vessels. Works will advance on the removal of wrecks and other obstructions from the Essequibo and Demerara Rivers to ensure safety and navigability.

Plans are also being streamlined to operationalise three new wooden cargo boats servicing the Pomeroon, Berbice, and Northwest channels. This will significantly boost capacity and reduce reliance on overburdened transport systems.

Another key focus is the completion of works on several vessels and transport facilities.

This includes ongoing repairs to the MV Makouria, MV Malali, MV Kanawan, and MV Sabanto, as well as improvements to the Goods Wharf and Stellings in Bartica, Kumaka, and Port Kaituma.

The senior minister pointed to several notable achievements including the commissioning of the MV MA Lisha, an Indian vessel operating on the Parika to North West District route.

The vessel currently serves 276 passengers, 18 crew members, 14 sedan-type vehicles, and two trucks, providing an important link to Region One.

He also highlighted the introduction of an online booking system dubbed ‘Ferry Pass’ which allows thousands of commuters to plan their travel more effectively and access services with greater ease.

Speed boats docked at the Parika Stelling, Region Three

“The online system has streamlined the entire process, making it more convenient for passengers and reducing congestion at terminals,” the minister added.

To further augment the capacity and safety of river transport, the government, through the Ministry of Public Works, has also procured several new assets.

These include a new tug, a hydrographic survey vessel, and three new pilot boats to replace aging equipment.

Additionally, several vessels have undergone rehabilitation to extend their operational lifespan.

In 2024, a sum of $9.3 billion was invested in similar improvements to river transport including the rehabilitation of the MV Barima and MV Kimba, as well as upgrades to key stellings at Leguan, Supenaam, and Wakenaam.

