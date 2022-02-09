$90M approved to construct several roads in Region Two

─ as $6.1 billion budget passed

The sum of $90 million has been approved to improve accessibility in Region Two, with the construction of several roads.

This was revealed as the $6.1 billion budgetary allocation for Region Two was being scrutinised in the Committee of Supply, Wednesday.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall said roads will be constructed in several areas of the region.

“We will be upgrading David James Street in Charity. I know a lot of people in that area, that have been clamouring for the upgrade of that road. So, it will now be upgraded to asphaltic concrete surface.”

“Damon street in Dartmouth we will also be upgraded to an asphaltic concrete surface… upgrading of Second Street, Anna Regina to asphaltic concrete, upgrading of Bridgemohan Street in Queenstown to asphaltic concrete surface, and the Suddie Market Street,” the minister stated.

Minister Dharamlall also highlighted that several other roads will be maintained in the region through the force accounts and Ministry of Public Works. The total budget for public works for the region is $289 million.

Monies were also allocated for agriculture, education delivery, health services and regional administration and finance. The budgetary allocations are $$625 million, $3.4 billion, $1.4 billion and $296 million respectively.