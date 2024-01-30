$917M to be spent for rehabilitation of community roads in Providence

Hundreds of persons residing in and around Providence, East Bank of Demerara will soon benefit from the infrastructural development of 17 identified thoroughfares to the tune of $917 million.

The major infrastructural project will span some 9938 meters in length.

Ongoing infrastructural works in Providence, EBD

The undertaking is part of the government’s commitment to improving some 100 roads along the East Bank Corridor. This is following the signing of $4.1 billion in additional contracts in October of last year.

During the signing, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar urged contractors to construct high-quality roads to ensure longevity, surpassing their expected lifespan for the benefit of the local community.

The ministry’s engineers will frequently visit the sites to make sure quality work is delivered on time. Testing will also be done to ensure that the roads are up to standard.

Additionally, during the construction period, the minister encouraged the contractors to clean up after their day’s work so that the residents would not be heavily inconvenienced.

Similar infrastructural upgrades will be executed in the villages of Eccles, Diamond, Grove, Covent Garden, and Friendship among others.

