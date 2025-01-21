$97.3M earmarked for Port Mourant recording studio, three others

Reaffirming its commitment to supporting local artistes, the government has allocated $97.3 million in Budget 2025 to operationalise the recording studio at Port Mourant, Region Six, and to initiate work on three additional studios.

This initiative forms part of a broader cultural investment outlined by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, who presented a landmark $1.138 trillion budget to the National Assembly last Friday.

“We constructed a recording studio in Port Mourant which will be operationalised in the first quarter of 2025 and we will commence works on three additional studios in Regions two, three, and ten to support artistes and subsidise the cost of recording music,” the minister disclosed.

In addition to the recording studio, Region Six will also benefit from a cultural market in Palmyra, which will serve as an educational and cultural hub to showcase Guyanese diversity and unity.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced this groundbreaking project on Emancipation Day last year.

The president shared his vision of an immersive display encapsulating all facets of the country’s culture, including food, clothing, dance, music, and art.

In 2024, the government continued to commit to investing in the local music and performing arts industry, engaging 360 persons in national events throughout the year.

Further, upgrades to the National Cultural Centre have enabled the accommodations of 92 productions in 2024, including the Guyana Prize-winning play by acclaimed writer Jamal La Rose, “Requiem for the Living”.

A new state-of-the-art museum and art gallery will also be constructed and $1 billion has been allocated for this project’s design.

$3.6 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to support cultural initiatives this year.

These measures reflect the government’s continued effort to encourage Guyanese to embrace their national identity and cultural heritage while working cohesively to build a thriving society.

