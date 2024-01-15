$97.6B set aside to catalyse Guyana’s robust agriculture sector

A whopping $97.6 billion is budgeted for the advancement of Guyana’s agricultural sector this year, as it continues to rapidly diversify into new crops while recording tremendous growth.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, underscored that the agriculture sector is thriving due to the significant investments and sustainable policies made by thePPP/C Government.

During the 2024 budget presentation in the National Assembly on Monday, Minister Singh said the government will continue to promote investments in large-scale agriculture by opening up new lands, while encouraging the establishment of modern farms to facilitate the use of technology and more efficient farming practices.

“We will promote increased aquaculture and shrimp farming, cultivate new crops and expand livestock production…modernise, upgrade and strengthen both our drainage and irrigation and farm to market infrastructure and support services,” Minister Singh added.

Meanwhile, as Guyana remains consistent with its projects outlined in budget 2023, plans are being advanced to commence construction of a regional food hub on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The government also launched the hydroponics project which will benefit over 300 youths in Regions Two, Five, and Ten.

A plethora of planting materials and equipment, shade houses materials, as well as livestock, and poultry were distributed to develop agriculture, particularly, in the hinterland and intermediate savannahs.

Furthermore, the provision of a tissue culture laboratory, at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), is expected to produce one million plantlets annually.

Minister Singh stated that Guyana is poised to achieve food self-sufficiency and food security locally and across the Caribbean by the year 2025.

