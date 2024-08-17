9th National Enhancement Clean up successful

Every piece of trash thrown on the ground doesn’t just disappear—it pollutes our environment, harms wildlife, and tarnishes the beauty of our country. Littering isn’t just careless; it’s a choice that affects us all.

This is seen throughout many streets in the capital city of Georgetown and various parts of the country.

H.E. President Irfaan Ali at the Houston and Mandela junction

To curb this distasteful habit, the government, through the Ministry of Public Works launched a national enhancement committee in 2022. Since its establishment, the committee managed to host nine countrywide cleanup campaigns, collaborating with both private and public sectors.

On Saturday, President Dr Irfaan Ali led another successful cleanup and beautification exercise across Guyana, and it generated participation from hundreds of volunteers who were willing to work to improve the outlook of their environs.

Hon. Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Office of the Prime minister, participating in the national clean up

He was joined by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues and Minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy to name a few.

Several other government officials, members of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF), men on mission (MoM), private sector representatives and other stakeholders were present at locations all over the country in a collective effort to beautify their environs.

Corner of Sussex and Hill Street (Before)

In Georgetown, the target areas were Independence Boulevard, Sussex Street, Hill Street, Smyth Street, Hunter Street, Saffron Street, High Street, East Street, Thomas Street, Camp Street, Waterloo, Carmichael Street, Merriman’s Mall, Cummings to Ervings Street and the seawall (UG – Marriott).

Minister Kwame McCoy was spearheading the clean-up activities on Sussex Street and noted that change must start within an individual.

Corner of Sussex and Hill Street (After)

“We have to be able to adjust our attitude with respect to the environment. We have to be able to understand that environment is part of us and if it is mistreated, then the effects and the impact of climate change will affect us in the most devasting manner,” he emphasised.

He also expressed that Guyana is on an upward trajectory, not just with the economy but its people also.

“We are building a Guyana, not just infrastructurally with a thriving economy. When people look around, they shouldn’t see dirt and garbage. That’s not what we want as a country that’s growing at such a fast pace. We need to do better, as a country, as a community, as an individual,” he stressed.

Men on Mission at the Kingston Seawall

As part of the activity, drains were also dug and cleaned, unwanted vegetation was removed and road infrastructure was repainted.

The initiative aims to rally the nation together, fostering a sense of responsibility and pride in keeping the country clean with various stakeholders and citizens actively participating.

The campaign has gained significant momentum and is making a tangible difference in communities across the country.

The President’s National Clean-up Campaign serves as a beacon of hope, uniting Guyanese from all walks of life in their commitment to a cleaner and greener future. There was participation across the various regions and towns.

New Market Street being cleaned Albert Street and Wolford Avenue being cleaned Corner of camp and church streets being cleaned Garbage piles on street concerns in Georgetown Members of the Guyana Defence Force playing their part in the national enhancement initiative Independence Boulevard Hadfield and Manget Place

