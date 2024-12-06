A Caribbean connection: Guyana and Grenada now share closer relations

By: Kesi Henry

A new era of travel has emerged for Guyanese people. Less than 90 minutes away, the Spice Island of Grenada beckons, with pristine beaches, stunning waterfalls and vibrant culture.

InterCaribbean Airways has launched direct flights from Guyana to Grenada, opening up a world of possibilities for these two CARICOM Member States.

This new direct flight is more than just a new travel route; it also serves as a bridge connecting two nations, fostering deeper integration, collaboration and partnership.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) recently had the opportunity to explore this exciting new connection, experiencing the best of both worlds.

With competitive fares, interCaribbean is making this an affordable option for a different tourism experience.

A shared Caribbean heritage

Guyana and Grenada share a special bond, rooted in a shared history and culture. While their specific histories diverged, the enduring impact of Western colonialism remains evident in both cultures. The blend of African, European, and Indigenous traditions has shaped their unique identities.

Grenada offers an exciting sun, sand and sea tourism product Myristic Mountains – Photo Credit: Grenada Tourism Authority The Lost Correspondent: Photo Credits: R Gombarik/Shutterstock.com Enjoying an ital lunch at the Mt. Carmel Waterfalls, Grenada The team on their way to the Myristic Mountain (Photo Credits, Jamal Boatswain, PureGrenada) Scenes from the team’s visit to Grenada’s Nutmeg Museum This sculpture embodies a group of Grenadian children holding hands and standing in a circle. According to our tour guide during this excursion, the meaning behind the sculpture remains open to interpretation. Photo Credits: Nancy Pauwels/Shutterstock.com Scenes from the team’s visit to Grenada’s Nutmeg Museum DPI was part of a 10-member team of media professionals and influencers who journeyed to Grenada for a 5 day familiarisation excursion. Photo Credits: Surida Nagreadi

Both nations, led by young, dynamic leaders, have fostered a strong friendship that is shaping the future of the Caribbean.

Where Guyana offers a tantalising and adventurous foray into lush rainforest, teeming with exotic wildlife and vibrant flora, Grenada brings an exciting sun, sand and sea tourism product. Its crystalline waters, kissed by the warm Caribbean sun, offer a serene escape.

Grenada: A hidden gem

In just a few short days, the DPI team was fully immersed in the rich cultural heritage and the stunning natural beauty of this southernmost of the Windward Islands.

We savoured delicious local cuisine, explored several historic sites and experienced the thrill of eco-tourism. From the bustling streets of St George’s and the aromatic bliss of the House of Chocolate to the serene vibes of the Mount Carmel waterfalls, every element of the trip was a glorious delight to experience.

The team explored high-end resorts like the Coyaba Beach Resort and Spice Island Beach Resort, each offering its unique brand of Grenadian hospitality. A visit to the Underwater Sculpture Park provided a surreal experience, showcasing the island’s artistic side through underwater sculptures.

We also dived into Grenada’s rich history at the Nutmeg Museum, learning about the island’s spice trade and the intricate process of nutmeg cultivation.

The museum is located in the heart of St Mark’s village and tells the story of harvesters past, and the intricate way that nutmeg has shaped the history and economy of Grenada.

As we journeyed through Grenada, we couldn’t help but draw parallels between the island’s experiences and those familiar to us from home. For instance, Grenada’s iconic “oil down” reminded us of Guyana’s beloved gun-oil concoction. These cultural connections, along with geographical and visual similarities, enriched our exploration of the island and deepened our appreciation for both nations.

For adventure enthusiasts, a hike up Myristic Mountain offered breathtaking views and a chance to connect with nature. The mountain’s name is derived from the Latin name for the nutmeg tree, reflecting the spice’s deep-rooted significance in Grenadian culture.

The tranquillity of the surroundings provides an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, allowing visitors to connect with nature and appreciate the beauty of Grenada’s natural landscape.

The spirit of hospitality is deeply embedded in the minds and hearts of the Grenadian people, and it is this very spirit that further links the Caribbean nations together. It transcends historical, geographical and cultural differences to showcase a ‘One Caribbean’ brand for the rest of the world to explore.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, both countries offer something for everyone. So, pack your bags and embark on a Caribbean adventure.

