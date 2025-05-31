‘A major achievement’- 1,800 Berbicians set to receive lands at two-day housing drive

At just 22 years old, Shakira Fredericks is thrilled to become a property owner, enabling her to embark on her home-building journey.

“I applied for my land in 2024. I currently live with my parents. It is a major achievement to have a land where you can start to build your life,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

The young woman is among the 1,800 Berbicians who are set to receive their house lots at the new Overwinning Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, over two days (May 30-31).

She said, “I am very happy to be able to go through this process today. It is taking me one step closer to becoming a landowner.”

Allottee selecting their lot numbers

The housing event was led by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, at State House in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

Other recipients, like Errol Madhal, who applied for his plot of land in 2021, expressed elation about becoming a landowner.

“As a young man who has lots to achieve, getting this [land] is very good. It’s a start. I want to thank the government for this house lot. It means a lot me,” Madhal said.

Colleen Hamilton, another recipient, said that acquiring a house lot had been something she always wanted to achieve.

“I applied for it in December 2023. I am pleased to receive my house lot. It is something I have been dreaming about for a long time. It’s a dream realised for me,” Hamilton noted.

Allottee selecting their lot numbers

Anjanie Awad, 35, was happy to secure a house lot in proximity to her family after applying for it in 2015.

“I was able to get a transfer [for my land] to be closer to my family. I am very happy about that. Today is actually the happiest day in my life,” Awad said.

Allottee selecting their lot numbers

During his remarks, Minister Croal highlighted the government’s commitment to reducing the number of housing applicants across the country, except Region Four, which has the largest backlog.

Addressing Region Six, the minister stated that the region’s housing backlog has significantly reduced, with over 4,545 house lots being allocated since 2020. These lands were allocated at Fort Ordnance, Williamsburg/Hampshire, Numbers 75 and 76 Villages, Hogstye, and Moleson Creek.

Infrastructure works will begin very soon in this new housing area, making it accessible for allottees to identify their lands.

“As early as the new week, we will commence an exercise for persons who have been allocated. We will provide an opportunity for you, while you’re waiting on your lot, to go to the area to see where you have been allocated,” he committed to the allottees.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during remarks at the housing drive on Friday

Minister Croal reminded them that the government has subsidised land costs in these housing schemes, making them more affordable for everyone.

As housing demand continues to surge, Minister Croal assured residents that the government is working to acquire more land, even with competing interests for agricultural development.

Minister Rodrigues announced that, by the end of the next two days, the government will be able to surpass its 50,000-house lot target in just under five years.

She explained that young people no longer have to wait years to aspire to become homeowners, as the government is making homeownership more affordable and accessible.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues addressing residents at the housing drive at State House in Region Six

Homeownership, she noted, provides financial freedom, security, and a legacy for future generations.

Minister Rodrigues emphasised the ministry’s efforts to empower single women through homeownership, which helps to alleviate social ills like domestic violence and financial dependence.

Residents gathered at the housing drive on Friday

In the past five years, over 50% of the lots were allocated to young people between the ages of 21 and 35, enabling them to become property owners at an early age and accumulate more wealth.

She stated, “This housing programme will continue. We will continue to deliver more land to our people, and we will continue to build more homes so that we can help people to acquire homeownership very early in their lives, and ease the burden off in terms of construction…” Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bishram Kuppen and Regional Chairman David Armogan were also at the housing outreach.