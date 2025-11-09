A nation remembers: President Ali calls for global unity in defence of peace

Amid persistent rainfall, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Sunday led the nation in solemn observance of Remembrance Day at the War Memorial Cenotaph Monument in Georgetown.

Held annually on the second Sunday of November, the ceremony honours the valiant men and women who gave their lives in service during the First and Second World Wars. They are ones whose courage and sacrifice, across distant fields and turbulent seas, secured the peace that endures today.

A scene from the Presidential salute

The morning’s proceedings began with a stately military parade. In quiet symmetry, precision and discipline met reverence as the President took the salute.

The bugle’s mournful notes marked the sounding of the Last Post, followed by two minutes of poignant silence. Prayers then rose into the overcast skies, invoking memory, gratitude, and hope.

President Ali led the ceremonial laying of wreaths, followed by government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and heads of the Joint Services, all paying tribute to the fallen whose service forms the bedrock of Guyana’s freedom.

A scene from the military parade

Against the backdrop of renewed global strife and threats to peace, the commander-in-chief reminded those gathered of humanity’s enduring duty to defend liberty and justice.



Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, observes two minutes of silence in honour of fallen heroes

President Ali invoked the legacy of the brave who perished, urging that their selflessness guide modern nations as they face aggression, oppression, and inequality.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, delivering remarks

“We are indebted forever to them for their supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace and freedom. We recall with eternal gratitude those who have made similar personal sacrifices in the continuing struggle for human dignity, liberty, equity, and social justice.“

Even as the nation paused to honour the dead, President Ali extended tribute to the men and women who now stand in service, guarding Guyana’s sovereignty and preserving its tranquil coexistence. Their vigilance, he said, carries the same spirit of devotion and courage that shaped Guyana’s story.

“We thank them, we salute them, we are encouraged by their example to strengthen our resolve to preserve the peace within our borders and also to keep this peace for generations to come,” the head of state said.

President Ali lays the ceremonial wreath in honour of the fallen heroes

The president also recognised all leaders who uphold democracy, justice, liberty, and who together combine their efforts in pursuit of a just and peaceful world.

“Let us protect our next generation and allow them to grow in a world of honour, freedom, and dignity.”

With measured grace and conviction, the president affirmed Guyana’s pledge to the ideals for which so many fell, to rededicate the nation to peace, to the welfare of its people, and to the enduring prosperity of the Republic.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, who is acting as Prime Minister, along with Oneidge Walrond (Minister of Home Affairs), Charles Ramson Jr. (Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport), Steven Jacobs (Joint Services Head), diplomats, and citizens, joined the President for the ceremony.

Remembrance Day is being observed across the country, with the various Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) hosting similar proceedings.