‘A Taste of Guyanese Curries’ recipe book launched

Guyana’s diverse culinary culture was showcased at the Carnegie School of Home Economics on Thursday, launching the recipe book ‘A Taste of Guyanese Curries’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

A taste of Guyanese curries infused with East Indian culinary heritage offers a unique lens into the historical and cultural journey of Guyana.

It is more than a recipe book; it is a collection of traditions and memories wrapped in the familiar taste of Guyanese curries.

Some of the curries that were on display

Users can expect a comprehensive compilation of 22 authentic Guyanese curries featuring themes such as meats, wild meats, fish and seafood, vegetables and vegetarian curries, rotis, rice, and soups.

It will also include a comprehensive guide on how to recreate the featured dishes and handy measures, abbreviations used in recipes, principles of food safety, and hygiene.

This recipe book brings together recipes from generations from the banks of Demerara to the rice fields of Berbice.

The recipe book, ‘A Taste of Guyanese Curries’

This publication celebrates the culinary artistry of Guyanese culture, focusing on a harmonious integration of East Indian cooking.

Through this project, Guyana’s diverse flavours will be celebrated, enlightening the users of Guyana’s culinary traditions and encouraging cultural exchange.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, the Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) responsible for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), indicated he wants to adjust the ministry’s vision to ensure quality, fairness, and relevance in delivering technical education in Guyana.

He further stated that the ministry is training people within Guyana, so when they receive a certificate from the Carnegie School of Home Economics, they will be gainfully employed and contribute to Guyana.