‘A’ to ‘D’ fields Sophia receive solar streetlights

-residents laud Gov’t for fulfilling promise

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall on Tuesday handed over 20 solar-powered street lights to the Sophia community.

The lights were obtained through the Community Infrastructure Improvement Programme, and would be distributed equally among each of the ‘fields.’

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall handing over the street lights to the residents of Sophia.

Minister Dharamlall says the exercise is in keeping with the Government’s promise that it would be partnering with the people to raise the standard of living in all communities countrywide.

“You have a strong partner in Government, and we look forward to working with you.

We must get out there and work with residents of various communities to find out what their issues are and to see as much as possible to resolve those issues,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall noted that the Government would do most of the ‘heavy lifting’ because it has found that many of the local democratic organs lack the necessary resources to transform the communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall engaging with residents of the community of Sophia.

During his last visit to Sophia in April, residents raised concerns about the prevalence of crime there and the need for streetlights to boost security. Today’s exercise is a fulfilment of the Minister’s pledge to provide lights. He also committed to take steps to ensure that community policing groups in the area are reformed in order to deter crime.

Minister Dharamlall also called on residents to co-operate with the Government to develop the community.

“So, the commitment has been made, and we are playing our part to move this process forward. We look forward to your support. We would like you to enhance your lives.

As the social services are enhanced, we’re going to see an alleviation of the problems that you all have. This is a work in progress,” he said.

The Minister also the lights would be installed by skilled residents of the community.

Meanwhile, residents expressed gratitude to the Minister and Government on their hard work to advance the nation, and for the lights.

One of the 20 solar powered street lights that were donated to the Sophia.

In an invited comment, Mrs. Odette Clarke said she has resided ‘E’ field Sophia for over 21 years and street lights were never installed in that area.

“I am very thankful with what Minister have done for us in ‘E’ field and we will put it where the dark area is,” she said.

Another resident, Mrs. Marcia Nurse-Cato also expressed gratitude to the Minister for making good on his promise.

“I feel it’s a good initiative and he is not the only Minister who has come here and promised, other Ministers have been coming and they have fulfil, even the President,” she said.

This initiative is in keeping with the Governments promise in its manifesto to implement programmes that aids in bettering the lives of its population by creating safer communities’ country wide.