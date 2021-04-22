Absolutely no need for squatting under PPP/C -Minister Croal

-Govt addressing the issue ‘frontally’

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal has said the PPP/C Government is addressing the issue of informal settlements across the country, as it remains resolute that no citizen should be living under such conditions.

Minister Croal met residents of Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Wednesday, where he made a commitment to “frontally address the issue.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal addresses residents of Belle West, West Bank Demerara during an outreach there today.

He said the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is mandated to deal with informal settlements.

“There is absolutely no need for us to have continuing informal settlements. Part of my mandate as Minister of Housing and Water, is also to look at these aspects because communities cannot develop if we have a parallel implementation or parallel structures ongoing that is outside what is approved by the state, because you wouldn’t get development, you wouldn’t get water, you wouldn’t get electricity, you wouldn’t get road, so it is not beneficial,” he said.

With the massive road development network soon to come on stream, Minister Croal said there will also be new land openings in Region Three. He said the many “spin-off” benefits from that project will impact the housing sector.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal addresses this Belle West resident’s matter, during the outreach.

“The additional road network that will be put in place from Parika, coming all the way to the bridge, that road network will have big enough lands. And so, we are looking to even get further land to suit our allocation exercise.

So now you understand when I say, there is absolutely no future need for squatting, because your Government has a plan,” he said.

A report by the Community Development Council (CDC) states that there are over 70 families occupying lands in the Belle West community without proof of ownership. Minister Croal said the names of those individuals are already in the CH&PA’s system and they would receive assistance. He cautioned however, that any additional illegal settlement will be tolerated.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal pays keen attention to this Belle West resident’s complaint, during an outreach there today.

“We intend therefore, to address the issue frontally. We cannot shy away from dealing with the issue because we want to see betterment of your lives. You elect a Government to bring betterment to the people, and Belle West is no exception,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal said the Government continues to provide land for allocation across the Region. Last December, allocations were made in the Region and, in addition to making land available, the Government is also seeking to ensure adequate infrastructure is in place.

A section of the gathering at the Ministry of Housing and Water’s outreach in Belle West, West Bank Demerara on Wednesday.

This year, the Government will spend some $14 billion on infrastructure development countrywide.

Wednesday’s outreach to Region Three forms part of the PPP/C Administration’s effort to take Government to the people.