Access bridges at Belle Vue, Canal No, 1 & 2 to be completed in six weeks

The construction of three vital access bridges at Belle Vue, Canal No. One, and Canal No. Two in Region Three is slated to be completed within the next six weeks.

This new infrastructure will significantly improve mobility for thousands of residents and road users, facilitating easier travel, access to essential services, and the ability to capitalise on emerging economic growth opportunities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting works at Canal No. 2

On Tuesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, revealed that works were put on hold due to objections raised by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) regarding water flow and canal cleaning.

The ministry has since to devise a new design to ensure the completion of this critical infrastructure.

Minister Edghill has affirmed his commitment to completing the project within the designated timeframe despite the setbacks.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting works at Canal No. 1

“We will have to do new designs, so I am out here to inspect to see how we are getting that done because these are projects, we don’t want stalling these are two important to give access to people. So, in another six weeks, all three bridges should be wound up within that timeframe,” says Minister Edghill.

C & L Contracting is undertaking the project at Canal No. 1 valued at some $171 million. This entails the construction of two bridges; a steel composite bridge and a pre-cast composite bridge.

Similar works are being undertaken at Canal No.2, where a pre-cast composite bridge is being constructed to the tune of $89.7 million. Rim Construction Inc. constructing is carrying out that project.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting works at Belle Vue

At Belle Vue, Hanbel Garnett is also constructing a pre-cast bridge valuing $78.4 million. The contracts were awarded in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the minister reported that this year major infrastructure works will be rolled out across the country. He therefore urged contractors to highlight any issues, difficulties, or hindrances to the relevant ministers if they remain unresolved after two weeks.

This proactive approach ensures efficient problem-solving and allows for the successful completion of critical infrastructure projects.

Ongoing works at Canal No. 2 Ongoing works at Canal No. 2 Ongoing works at Canal No. 2 Ongoing works at Belle Vue Ongoing works at Belle Vue Ongoing works at Canal No. 1 Ongoing works at Canal No. 1

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

