Additional support for bereaved families of Massara

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) have partnered to provide support to the bereaved families in Massara, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo.

The families will receive assistance in the form of building materials and essential items that are necessary to improve their current living conditions, as agreed by the village council.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai speaking with one of the families

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai along with her team visited the families during her outreach exercise in the North Rupununi.

She met the parents of five-year-old Michele Jeffreys, nine-year-old Alicia Dorric, and six-year-old Nia Jeffreys, who tragically lost their lives in a drowning incident.

Minister Sukhai extended her heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the government, while offering words of encouragement to the families and by extension the village.

“I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the entire village…the three girls who died were future leaders of this village…,” Minister Sukhai said.

She further added that the government was promptly informed of the tragic event and is taking all necessary measures to provide support and assistance to those impacted by this difficult time. and offered words of encouragement.

Massara’s Toshao, Lenny Thomas expresses gratitude on behalf of the village, for the government’s quick response in providing support.

“We’re thankful for your response, even the other minister who was here yesterday, and we are so thankful that we’re not forgotten, we have somebody who cares for us. We want to thank you minister from the bottom of our hearts,” the Toshao said.

Only recently, the Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill visited the grieving families and said that psychological support would be offered.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is also supporting the families by making funeral arrangements for the children.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

