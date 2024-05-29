AG appeals for feedback on draft amendments to the Sexual Offences Act

The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has called upon the opposition and other stakeholders to carefully review and provide feedback on the proposed amendments to the Sexual Offences Act of 2010.

The draft document was released on May 27, with a 21-day window for receiving recommendations and proposals from the public and key stakeholders. This move is part of the government’s commitment to seeking input on significant legislative changes.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

During a televised programme, ‘Issues in the News,’ on Tuesday evening, Minister Nandlall emphasised the importance of updating the existing legislation to reflect current realities.

He urged the parliamentary opposition to engage with the bill and submit informed feedback within the specified timeframe, encouraging them to refrain from last-minute, incomplete suggestions.

“It is publicly available…Please don’t read the bill the night before it is being debated in the house and then come with some half-baked proposals,” Minister Nandlall stressed.

The Attorney General assured that the feedback gathered will be considered during the review process, which is being funded as part of the Support for the Criminal Justice System Project.

“There is a view out there that the principal act is harsh, that it is oppressive, that it tends to be biased in a particular direction; well, this is the opportunity for those who hold that view, to put forward proposals and amendments so that adjustments to the principal act can be made,” he further emphasised.

A Consultant has been tasked with conducting a legal gap analysis of Guyana’s sexual offences legislative regime and preparing a revised Sexual Offences Act for implementation.

The drafting process involved input from various stakeholders, including judges, law enforcement, legal professionals, and individuals with pending court matters.

The comprehensive review also involved studying similar legislation in the Caribbean and the Commonwealth to incorporate relevant provisions.

For more information and to access the draft amendments, visit the ministry’s website at https://mola.gov.gy//bills/THE%20SEXUAL%20OFFENCES%20. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their feedback via email at agchambersmola@gmail.com.

This initiative is a government-led effort, supported by funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

