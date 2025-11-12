AG Chambers clarifies extradition cost: US bears transfer expenses, Guyana handles local proceedings

Reference is made to a front page headline of today’s Stabroek News that reads “Extradition treaty says requesting party must pay their expenses.” The accompanying article, contained on page 9 of the newspapers, quotes Article 13 of the governing treaty between the United States of America and Guyana. Article 13 reads “all expenses connected with the extradition shall be borne by the high contracting party making the application.” This article has always been interpreted to mean, and the resultant practice is, that the requesting state (USA) will bear the “expenses associated with the extradition ”, not the process leading to the extradition.

The extradition takes place after a decision is made to extradite, and the “expenses connected with the extradition” are the expenses incurred in extraditing, for example, transporting the extradited persons to the place of trial, in this case, the United States of America. These expenses are borne by the USA. The costs associated with the process leading to the extradition, including, providing legal representation, are and have always been borne by Guyana. Our legislation have been interpreted in recognition of this practice. This practice is confirmed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, who has held that office for over two decades and participated in dozens of extradition processes.

For example, when the Government of Guyana requested the extradition of Marcus Bisram from the United States, the US Government provided legal services for the proceedings that took place in the US. When the decision was made to extradite, the Government of Guyana paid for Bisram’s transportation to Guyana.

Several Caribbean jurisdictions were consulted, and they confirm that similar practices obtain in their respective jurisdictions.

Why would the Stabroek News, an important mainstream media, want to engage in such forays that distract from an international engagement between two countries cooperating to bring fugitives across international frontiers to justice, is a question only they can answer.

This statement is intended to settle the public record on this issue.