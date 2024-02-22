AG condemns Hamilton Green’s support of electoral fraud

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has vehemently condemned the racist attack launched against every ethnicity in Guyana by former General Secretary of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Hamilton Green, who publicly expressed his support for electoral fraud towards gaining political power.

Green, a political veteran, was addressing an audience gathered for the LFS Burnham Foundation’s 2024 Commemorative Symposium.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC

It was there where he stated “It was Burnham’s wisdom which got him into office in 1964. I was [the] General Secretary at that critical time. And…if they say he rigged elections, I say we should keep rigging to save us from these devils, these bastards, these demons that we have,” Green told the gathering.

The Attorney General said it is no coincidence that Green has voiced support for this PNC historically unlawful tactic at Burnham’s commemorative event since rigging of elections in Guyana was prevalent during Burnham’s tenure.

Minister Nandlall underscored that Green’s statement is a clear strike at the heart of democracy, the rule of law, and the soul of Guyana’s constitution.

“This is also a racist attack against every other ethnic group in this country. Our constitution protects every Guyanese from discrimination, our constitution guarantees equal treatment to every single person in this country…And here is this political demo god, is telling the Guyanese people that only the descendants of slavery are entitled to govern,” the AG asserted.

He also called out the lack of condemnation by the APNU+AFC, noting that the party’s action must be interpreted as concurrence.

“The PNC, the APNU, and the AFC, they seem quite comfortable with these statements, so no one has come out yet to condemn what Hamilton Green has said.”

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has since expressed strong condemnation of the statements made by Green, which it believes is hazardous to Guyana’s business climate.

The GCCI highlighted that the statements are not only reckless but also deeply concerning, in light of Guyana’s painful history of rigged elections that have resulted in racial violence and destabilisation.

