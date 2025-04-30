AG Nandlall rejects opposition’s claims of protest plot

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has dismissed allegations by the opposition that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is responsible for the nationwide chaotic and fiery protests.

The allegation was made by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who claimed that some of the protests for Adrianna Younge were initiated by government pathway workers (part-time workers), to incite riots countrywide.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, SC, Mohabir Anil Nandlall

During Tuesday evening’s episode of ‘Issues in the News’, AG Nandlall rejected the accusation and questioned its rationale.

He said the opposition leader has brought out the “old Hackney argument” of the PNC that it used for decades in the 90s and early 2000s.

Minister Nandlall explained that when the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) lost its bid for government in 1992, 1997 and 2001, all hell broke loose and persons went on a rampage, burning and looting businesses.

According to him, during these periods the PNC/R had accused the PPP/C of unleashing its criminal gangs among PNC supporters, ultimately causing riots.

“That is the story that it peddled for all the years,” the minister stated before nothing that “Mr Aubrey Norton has reworked that narrative and he now says that the PPP is using [part-time] workers to do this.”

The attorney general believes that the part-time workers and the PPP’s support base will see Norton’s accusations as pure nonsense.

“And then those who are out there who are actually doing the act would know that this [is] utter nonsense,” according to the minister.

He continued, “Which segment of the population does Mr Norton intend to persuade with that highly ridiculous narrative? That is the thoughtlessness of these opposition politicians and then they expect people, including their supporters to take them seriously.”

Following Younge’s autopsy on Monday, unrest erupted as many took to the streets to protest. However, the situation worsened when some individuals began to seize the opportunity to rob others, block roadways, and loot businesses, particularly Chinese supermarkets.

Immediately, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were deployed to deescalate the situation. They were later assisted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Over the last 48 hours, the police have issued wanted bulletins for several individuals who were caught inciting public terror under the Criminal Law Offences Act.

About 100 persons have been arrested for varying offences, including robbery under arms, while motorcycles that were used in criminal activities have been seized.

TheMinistry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said the national situation is returning to normalcy. And on Wednesday, normal business activities are expected to resume nationwide.

The ministry has also imposed a four-and-a-half-hour curfew (12:30 am -5:00 am) to maintain public safety and the wellbeing of all citizens.

On Wednesday, the first 70 individuals arrested in connection with crimes committed during Monday night’s unrest were hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for further prosecution.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

