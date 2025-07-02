AG Nandlall says sex offenders database advancing

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has confirmed that provisions to establish a sexual offenders registry are included in the new Sexual Offences Amendment Bill of 2024, which is in its final stage but was not completed in time to be tabled in the National Assembly.

Addressing recent criticisms from a Stabroek News editorial during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’ on Tuesday evening, AG Nandlall explained that the proposed bill benefitted from several rounds of national consultation since work began on updating the principal Sexual Offences Act of 2010.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C

“This bill was the subject of intense consultations…Each round benefits from different sectors. The technical teams, including prosecutors, magistrates, and criminal lawyers, were all consulted at the beginning,” he said.

Subsequently, members of the public were invited to provide their feedback, suggestions and recommendations on the draft bill.

He reminded his viewers that a national stakeholder consultation was held on July 3, 2024, at the Cara Lodge Hotel, where representatives from all 10 regions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), health workers, police, and legal professionals were in attendance.

According to the minister, their contributions led to revisions of the proposed bill. Another session was hosted on November 28–29, 2024, at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre in Eve Leary. Once again, it involved important stakeholders such as law enforcement, prosecutors, prison officers, and probation officers, among others.

AG Nandlall said the sex offenders registry was always part of the draft bill, but the legislative process was not completed in time for it to be tabled in the National Assembly.

He criticised the Stabroek News, saying that, “They never came forward, but they write an entire editorial knowing fully well that the bill is still not completed… I just drew that to your attention to illustrate to you how no matter what this government does, you will always have these criticisms.”

Nonetheless, the AG assured his viewers that all other interested parties will have another opportunity to make their input before the bill is tabled and passed.

When completed, the new bill will strengthen the 2010 legislation as well as formalise a national registry of sex offenders that is important for public safety and community awareness.