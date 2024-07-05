AG receives courtesy call from Chief Justice of Belize

The Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs on Friday received a courtesy call from the Hon. Madam Justice Louise Esther Blenman, Chief Justice of Belize, the first woman to ever be appointed to the post in Belize.

Justice Blenman is Guyanese by birth. Her legal career began in Guyana where she served in various capacities including, Acting Deputy Solicitor General in the Attorney General’s Chambers, acting Magistrate and a Lecturer in law at the University of Guyana. In September 2000, Justice Blenman was appointed as the Solicitor General of Saint Lucia – a post she held until she was elevated to the bench of the High Court of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 2003. Justice Blenman was appointed a Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 2012 and served in that capacity for ten years. In September, 2022, Justice Blenman was appointed Chief Justice of Belize.

Justice Blenman is currently in Guyana to participate in the ‘First Legal Conference on Criminal Justice Reform – Advancing the Needham’s Point Declaration’ being held on July 10 and 11 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. Justice

Blenman is slated to deliver the Feature Address at the Opening Ceremony. Justice Blenman is among several dignitaries slated to attend the event, including the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth Secretary General, Judges of the Caribbean Court of Justice and other Judges and legal dignitaries from the Region.



The Hon. Attorney General welcomed the Hon. Chief Justice and updated her on a number of projects being undertaken by the Chambers of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs. The Hon. Attorney General gifted to Justice Blenman a set of the Guyana Law Reports 1977 – 2007, a Consolidated Index of Statutes and Subsidiary Legislation of Guyana and an Index of the Guyana Law Reports 1930 2007.

