AG urges collective effort to realise Guyana’s full potential

-says ‘One Guyana’ initiative proves Avenue for unity

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C. is urging Guyanese to unite as a nation in order to benefit from the country’s rapid socio-economic development.

The Attorney General made the call for unity under the ‘One Guyana’ initiative while addressing residents of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara during a recent nine-member ministerial outreach.

Minister Nandlall posited that this generation of Guyanese are the most fortunate as they are provided with every opportunity to elevate and uplift themselves.

“We as a government we can’t and you as a people, we can’t be fighting with each other,” the minister said.

Given Guyana’s upper trajectory with the massive developmental opportunities, Minister Nandlall said this is the opportune time for Guyanese to come together in a sense of oneness in order to reap the benefits of the country’s expanding economy.

According to the minister, it is “completely unnecessary” to be divided. He urged residents to take advantage of all the opportunities provided by the government.

“Rather than expend energy fighting between and among ourselves let us expend that energy in uniting to realise the common benefits of our country that we have a lot to benefit from,” the minister noted.

Residents were assured that the developmental agenda pursued by Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government will benefit all Guyanese in multiple ways.

“And you have a government that is committed to delivering the goods and services that you deserve,” he said.

The Attorney General further explained that the East Coast of Demerara has been earmarked for tremendous transformational development both infrastructurally and in terms of job creation.

The minister made reference to the numerous developments to be undertaken on the East Coast corridor including hotels and an Industrial Park which will create over 4000 jobs for Guyanese.

“We want all Guyana onboard and that why at the level of His Excellency the President almost every time he speaks, he speaks about one Guyana platform, this is the point and time in our history where we cannot afford to appear divided,” the Attorney General said.

