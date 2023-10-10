Agri Invest Forum, Expo plans progressing smoothly

Preparations are in full swing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for the upcoming Agri Investment Forum and Expo 2023.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Tuesday visited and walked through the site. He was accompanied by the planning committee made up of government representatives, development partners and the private sector.

Minister Mustapha in a meeting with the events planning committee

Minister Mustapha gave the media an update on how preparations are progressing.

“Preparation for the 2023 edition is well advanced…Once again, our country along with our Caricom colleagues and investors, will put [be]on display with [our] individual and collective potential to develop the regional agricultural sector and plans for food security. As the host and the lead country for Agriculture within the region, Guyana is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the development and modernization of the sector, while realizing its potential of once again becoming the breadbasket of Caricom,” he stated.

Minister Mustapha and the planning committee walk about the site

Minister Mustapha said the event will present opportunities to heighten awareness of the ongoing positive transformation of CARICOM’s Agri-food system and the 25 by 2025 initiative.

Some of the booths being set up at the site

He also said that the emerging prospects in CARICOM’s agriculture including technological and logistical solutions will also be appropriately featured at the upcoming expo.

Site being prepared for the Agri Investment Forum and Expo, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

“A total of approximately 150 exhibitors and some 100 agro-processors including 30 from overseas have confirmed their participation, thereby showcasing diverse quality agricultural and support systems. A number of heads of government along with international partners have confirmed participation,” the minister noted.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and the Planning committee visited the event site

Minister Mustapha noted too that there have been tangible outcomes from previous events, with various investments in CARICOM countries.

Minister Mustapha noted several agreements are expected to be signed including one with Cuba to help Guyana’s Apiculture and produce honey on a large scale in regions 1 and 9.

Preparations for the Agri Investment Forum and Expo, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

During the three-day event, Guyana is also hoping to commission the largest hydroponics farm in the Caribbean.

At a Special Taskforce on Agriculture which was established in 2021, CARICOM heads agreed that the Agri-investment forum would address rising food import bills and stimulate investments in agriculture and food production.

