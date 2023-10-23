Agri-Investment Forum and Expo provided spotlight for local businesses

The Agri-Investment Forum and Expo 2023 saw more than 150 exhibitors showcasing their diverse products and services.

The event aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural development across the Caribbean.

The three-day Agri-Investment Forum and Expo wrapped up on Sunday

As the curtains came down on the three-day event on Sunday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with some of the exhibitors who deemed the event a success.

According to the Spares and Service Manager of Guytrac, Shoraj Singh, the expo created an atmosphere to foster partnerships.

“Events like these are very important because here is where you get to know other competitors, you get to meet new people and build your market. It is also important for school children because most times they come here not knowing anything and when they leave, they learn about things that are going on in the country,” Singh noted.

Head of Product Development at Fertech, Valmiki Bankay said Guyana is creating a legacy in the agriculture sector through modernisation.

“It is a kind of event that allows people to interact with us (businesses), to know more about us and to appreciate what we are doing to help with sustainable agricultural development in the country,” he expressed.

Bankay who has been present throughout the expo said that he managed to acquire a few new clients and potential ones.

Impressions Brand applauded the government for hosting an event that will impact the country’s agriculture and business sectors.

According to the company’s Marketing Executive of the shade system, Annieza Ally, the expo brought the necessary exposure to Guyanese businesses.

“This expo brings awareness to the public, showcasing what the government has been doing in the agriculture sector. It also brings awareness to the small businesses that are oftentimes non-existent but are really doing a lot to help develop the country,” Ally stated.

