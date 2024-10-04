Agri. ministry hosts fair to promote healthier lifestyle

The Ministry of Agriculture hosted its annual health fair on Friday.

The fair offered staff as well as members of the public access to a wide range of health services aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles.

A staff from the ministry donating blood

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, this year’s event was themed, ‘Health is Important: Value it; Cherish it.’

Attendees were able to access various services, including eye examinations, COVID-19 tests, blood pressure checks, mental health assessments, dental care, cholesterol testing, and body mass index (BMI) evaluations. These were all conducted at the ministry’s compound on Regent Street.

Custodian at the Ministry of Agriculture, Leslyn Anderson

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), an employee with ministry, Leslyn Anderson, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to undergo health checkups. Anderson said she took advantage of the BMI and eye-testing services.

“By doing the body weight testing I feel comfortable because they informed me whether I am obese or not. They explained what you can or cannot use…Every year, I would come out and I enjoy it,” she said.

Custodian at the Ministry of Agriculture, Carol Isaacs

Another member of staff, Carol Isaacs, said “the opportunity was very nice that you get a safe and private place to do your stuff.”

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commissioner, Nicole Cole, told DPI that she had the eye examination and it was discovered that she required a refractory lens to help improve her vision. “Checking your health is very important. Your health is your wealth. These types of initiatives are great,” she said.

The health fair is one of several activities scheduled as part of Agriculture Month which is being observed under the theme: ‘Transforming Tomorrow: Championing Food Security through Innovation and Technology.’

