Agricola looks forward to enhancement initiatives

─ sport ground to be rehabilitated shortly

Agricola is the latest community to welcome His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s youth development initiative aimed at improving sport facilities and developing youths across the country.

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. walked through the community on Saturday, greeting residents and offering words of encouragement to the young people. As he did so, he made clear that the Ali-led Government was an inclusive one, with the interest of all Guyanese at heart.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. during Saturday’s visit to Agricola

“This is the President’s initiative where he wants the government to remain engaged with people, remain connected. This activity is a representation of what is happening all across the country … coming into Government the Peoples Progressive Party said we would be a Government for all people,” Minister Ramson Jr. reiterated.

He said currently, the budgetary allocation for youth specifically, is being crafted to better serve the nations’ young people.

“Cabinet is looking at it, it is being redesigned so that it becomes more fit for p0urpose. We are spending a lot of money already but it is not meeting the needs of young people in the modern world, the modern world is totally different from the 1970s and 1980s old and archaic ways,” Minister Ramson Jr. said.

In terms of upgrades, Agricola’s Evan Phillips Park is to be graded and a basketball ring installed, along with other necessary fittings. The park, located at Shirley Field Ridley and Brutus Streets has been around since the 1980s.

In keeping with Government’s quest to develop local talent, Minister Ramson Jr. also distributed a number sport gear to clubs in the community.