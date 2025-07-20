‘Albion meeting is the largest in the history of our country’ – President Ali

With more than 35,000 people in attendance, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) meeting in Albion is the largest in Guyana’s history.

The president said this realises the vision of the founders of the PPP when thousands of Guyanese come together for one common goal.

“The dream of 1950 is being realised here in 2025 when the people of every corner of our country are marching together in unity of purpose, in unity of action, and in unity of cause,” the president said.

A large crowd at the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) meeting in Albion on Sunday

He said this common goal is ensuring that every Guyanese can live a more prosperous life.

“This unity is defined by the purpose of our hearts and that is to build a stronger, more prosperous, and better Guyana for every single citizen,” the head of state declared.

Under the theme “Forward together for a better Guyana”, the PPP/C has launched a campaign to unite Guyanese under one banner, as it aims to continue to deliver on the promises it made to every citizen.