All drainage pumps are operable in Georgetown – Min. Mustapha assures

All thirteen pump stations in Georgetown are effectively working to drain water off the land, caused by heavy rainfall being experienced during the current rainy season.

This was assured by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Thursday, while he inspected the pump stations at Ruimveldt and Sussex Street.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha inspecting the drainage pump

“Drainage will be effective in the entire area. If the rain continues, we still have to be very careful how long this weather will prevail. The opening of the sluice will commence immediately. We are monitoring the situation,” he said.

Minister Mustapha said his ministry has dedicated three engineers to manage the city.

Pump station at Ruimveldt

“We have been monitoring the operators around the city to ensure these sluices and pump stations are working,” he added.

The minister made a plea to the residents, not to block the internal drains and alleyways.

This, he emphasised, will ensure that water can freely flow to the main canals, sluices, and pump stations.

An area in Georgetown under water

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth and ministry engineers.

The Hydrometeorological Service has recorded almost four inches of rainfall in approximately two hours.

