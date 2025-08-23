All election materials involved in accident secured and safely delivered to GECOM

A convoy with GECOM staff, political party agents and police officers transporting GECOM election materials, including ballot boxes containing ballots cast by members of the Disciplined Forces, under police escort from district six (6) to Georgetown was involved in an accident at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara.

GECOM has noted a malicious social media post by someone who is obviously a miscreant falsely informing that, as a result of the accident, ballot boxes were scattered all over the place. This is exactly the kind of disinformation that the Commission has been relentlessly pleading must be avoided.

In this regard, GECOM takes this opportunity to state that ALL election materials were safely retrieved, transported to GECOM Headquarters, and is currently in secured custody.

Unfortunately, preliminary reports indicate that GECOM staff, party agents, and a police officer were injured. Those persons were transported to the hospital and are being treated. We will be pursuing this matter with the aim of contributing to those persons’ speedy recovery.

The accident is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.