All GECOM containers with ballot boxes were moved during the day

The Guyana Elections Commission has seen a mischievous video post which appears to have been made by ‘Bryan Max’ circulating on Facebook. The video is a FALSE alarm and clearly designed to create mischief and confusion.

This level of disinformation from a political candidate is reckless and irresponsible and must be rejected especially since, all political parties are engaged in GECOM’s operations.

In this regard and for the sake of clarity it must be noted that none of GECOM’s containers with ballot boxes were moved at night. All of the containers arrived at their respective destinations during bright daylight and have been under police guard ever since.

This level of disinformation is not only a dishonest, vile and malicious publication but it was clearly intended to undermine confidence in the Commission.

GECOM, through its Secretariat, will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in compliance with the relevant laws, and with total transparency and integrity.