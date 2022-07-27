All of Guyana can be assured of development – Min. Bharrat

As the PPP/C Government continues its developmental agenda countrywide, communities have been assured that they will be included in the process, which will ultimately see improved quality of life for all.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP, gave this commitment when he engaged residents of Campbelltown, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Tuesday.

“In another 10-15 years from now, Guyana will be transformed. We cannot say Guyana is a developed country, if villages are left behind. So, that’s another commitment from the government that every single village, every single community, every single region will see development. We’ll see development because if every building is not developed, then we cannot be considered to be a developed country.

That is our commitment, that we will continue to work with all the communities in the entire country and ensure that we create the opportunities for people to work and to provide for their families.”

Residents of Region Eight listen to Minister Vickram Bharrat.

Already, government is ensuring Guyanese lead better lives through the implementation of a myriad of initiatives across the country, including hinterland and riverine villages, demonstrating that it stands for all Guyanese.

One of the most recent initiatives is the $3.1 billion dollars being sought through supplementary provisions in the National Assembly to support Amerindian development.

“I’m sure you’re seeing the positive impact of Guyana being an oil producing nation. You’ve collected the $25,000 cash grant before and you’re getting $25,000 now. We could increase the cash grant to $30,000. Every single hinterland village around the country, millions of dollars [was given] only last year as an economic grant.”

Minister Bharrat also encouraged residents of Campbelltown to increase production, as agriculture remains high on government’s agenda to ensure food security locally.

Guyana has taken lead role in reducing Caricom’s almost US $5 billion food import bill and achieving Vision 25 by 2025. Vision 25 by 2025 seeks to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.

Mavis George

Meanwhile, Mavis George is one of the residents who benefitted from the government programmes.

“I am so thankful for the $25,000 I collected today. I am also thankful for the $100,000 I collected last year for flood relief. I took that money and I bought a saw and it is enabling me to do much more farming before my husband used to use the axe and me the cutlass, but we are more privileged now.”

Minister Bharrat also committed to working with the village to regularise mining activities.

Minister Bharrat was accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, and teams from both Ministries.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

