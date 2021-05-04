All Travel Agents must be licensed

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise all travel agents in Guyana that it is a requirement of the Sale of Travel Tickets Act 1985 to be licenced in order to sell travel tickets in Guyana.

For those travel agents that are in default of the Act and Regulation, notice is hereby given that a period of thirty (30) days effective May 6, 2021, to comply with the requisite legislation.

Copy of the requisite application form can be uplifted from the:

Secretariat of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Works, Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown.

Completed application must be submitted to the:

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Works, Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown.