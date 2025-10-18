Allegations of transfer of BV Primary School teacher

The Ministry of Education (MoE) wishes to notify of the following:

1. No teacher from BV Primary School has been transferred in relation to raising concerns about pigeon infestation, nor has any such transfer been under consideration by the Ministry or the Teaching Service Commission (TSC). No teacher has been transferred or is being considered for a transfer.

2. At no time has any directive been issued by the Ministry to relocate or penalise a teacher for voicing workplace concerns regarding conditions at their school.

3. The Ministry recognises and respects the rights of teachers to draw attention to concerns about school infrastructure.

4. The Ministry remains committed to addressing any genuine reported issues of maintenance.

5. The Ministry will continue to follow established protocols for any staffing changes, which are conducted in accordance with national policies, collective agreements and labour laws. 6. The Ministry of Education urges all stakeholders to practice the responsible dissemination of data, ensuring accuracy, confidentiality, and ethical use.

Saddam Hussain

Chief Education Officer