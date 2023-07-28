Almost 50 persons accessing house lots in Amelia’s Ward

Approximately 50 persons who received middle-income house lots at Amelia’s Ward – Phase Four, Linden, participated in the house lot identification exercise on Thursday.

They now join 60 others who identified their lots in April.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) one of the allottees, Annalisa Reynolds expressed her excitement to construct her home. She had applied for her land back in 2006.

“I’ve been waiting a long time and I’m elated for this to come to fruition. So, I can build my kids’ home,” the woman stated.

Mother of two, Melesia Roberts is thankful that the wait for her house lot is finally over.

“It’s a great initiative by the Government of Guyana. I feel so proud of it and I’m happy. We were hoping for this for a very long time. My plan is to get my dream home,” Roberts told DPI.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues explained that the infrastructure works are almost completed, which will allow the remainder of the allottees to occupy their lots soon.

“Squatting has severely hampered the progress of work in this Amelia’s Ward Phase Four. I know some of the allottees are impatient and are wondering why this took so long. The reason is that we were dealing with squatting… We are over that hurdle now. The area is free of squatters and we are completing the infrastructure work,” Minister Rodrigues pointed out.

Recreational spaces and health centres are being incorporated into the area’s architecture, Minister Rodrigues stated.

The plan will also include the construction of road networks, bridges, culverts, power, and water networks, and the installation of street lighting, just like other housing areas.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves, engineers, and other staff of the ministry were also present at the lot identification exercise.

