Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett honoured by The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York

Her Excellency Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs was honoured on the occasion of International Women’s Day by The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York at its Annual Award Ceremony which took place on March 10, 2023, at the Consulate General of India in New York.

Photo of Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (center), Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Consul General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (right) and Marita Landaveri, President, The Society for Foreign Consuls in New York (left)

Guyana’s honouree, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett was born in Moruka and she has accumulated over 20 years of experience in the public sector, working with some of the most vulnerable communities in Guyana, and in the international arena. In 2001 (April) Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett became the youngest Minister in the Guyana’s Cabinet, having been appointed by then President Bharrat Jagdeo as the Minister of Amerindian Affairs. Creating history as the first female and the youngest person to hold this office, Rodrigues-Birkett was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs in April 2008. Her elevation to this office made her the highest-ranking Guyanese of Indigenous descent in the governmental hierarchy. In 2009, Foreign Trade and International Cooperation was added to her portfolio.

Group Photo of the Honourees and Consuls General for the International Women’s Day Reception

At this year’s event, fifteen women were awarded with a Certificate of Recognition by the Society for their outstanding achievements and contribution to community empowerment in the United States. The honourees were from Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, El Salvador, Guyana, India, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Peru, Serbia, and Türkiye.

Since its founding in 1925, The Society of Foreign Consuls in New York has

represented the world’s largest diplomatic community. This unique organization,

whose members are gathered from the 113 NYC-based Consulates General, is steered by the Executive Committee made up of elected members representing all countries via regional groupings. The Society strives to promote good relations between the NYC Consular Corps and our hosts, New York and the United States of America.

Consulate General of Guyana in New York

March 11, 2023

