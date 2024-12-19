Amended land acquisition bill ensures fairness, efficiency – PM Phillips

The Acquisition of Land for Public Purposes Bill introduces groundbreaking reforms to ensure fairness, transparency, and efficiency in acquiring land for public projects.

Central to these changes is the introduction of advance compensation payments of up to 80 per cent for legitimate landowners, providing immediate financial relief while safeguarding public finances.

Prime Minister Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips

The bill, passed during Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly was hailed by Prime Minister Brigadier (R’td) Mark Phillips as pushed for national development.

The prime minister emphasised that the legislation respects legitimate property rights and upholds global best practices.

The inclusion of Section 24A establishes a framework for advance payments, addressing long-standing concerns about delays in compensation.

“The 80 per cent cap, as opposed to 100 per cent upfront payment, is a prudent safeguard. It protects public finances while ensuring landowners receive significant relief upfront,” the prime minister explained.

He noted that final compensation will reflect accurate valuations, with adjustments made following thorough assessments.

Advance payments will only be issued upon proof of ownership, a measure designed to prevent fraudulent claims and ensure rightful owners are compensated.

Additionally, the bill includes protections for mortgaged properties, ensuring creditors’ interests are preserved.

“This bill aligns Guyana with global best practices and demonstrates that our government and by extension, Guyana is committed to justice, efficiency, and the rule of law,” Prime Minister Phillips emphasised.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

The bill also introduces amendments to Chapter 62:05, with two primary objectives ensuring prompt and adequate compensation for acquired lands and enabling the state to take possession swiftly.

The inclusion of the words “prompt” and “adequate” ensures fairness while preventing delays in public projects vital to economic and social progress.

“These changes are essential to accelerate the delivery of public services and infrastructure, respecting both the rights of citizens and the need for national development,” said PM Phillips.

Member of Parliament, Sanjeev Datadin

Moreover, addressing concerns surrounding land acquisition in areas such as Caneview and Mocha, the prime minister dismissed allegations of unfair treatment.

He highlighted cases where residents, despite lacking legal titles, were offered compensation and support to relocate.

“A caring government worked with these individuals for over a year…Visit the 20 Guyanese now living on titled lands, in homes built from the compensation they received from the government,” he stated, while criticising the opposition for spreading misinformation.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton also supported the PM, highlighting the bill’s historical context.

He said despite the legislation has existed since 1914, the opposition portrays it as something new and is misleading the public.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin also lent his support to the bill’s passage.

