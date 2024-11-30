Amerindian Affairs donates $2.5M to Rupununi Expo 2024

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs donated a sum of $2.5 million to the Rupununi Expo 2024 to contribute to the sustainability of businesses within Region Nine.

The cheque was handed over by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai to President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Orlando Wong at the Tabatinga Ground when she declared the expo opened on Friday evening.

As she delivered the feature address, Minister Sukhai said that the expo represents a collaboration between the government and private sector in building sustainable food security for the country.

“This expo showcases the effort of RCCI and its team to join and complement what the government is doing in this country. It is your effort, combined with our administration that will ensure sustainable businesses,” the minister stated.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai hands over the $2.5 million cheque to President of the RCCI, Orlando Wong

Minister Sukhai added that the PPP/C Government continues to create opportunities and safe spaces for small businesses to operate and become successful.

She encouraged the small business owners in the hinterland to grasp those opportunities that are being made available to them, especially through the expo.

“I want to urge the business community here in the Rupununi and in Lethem to see this event as your own. This event is portraying what exist here locally, and what has the potential to provide additional profit and employment for your businesses and the people of the region,” the Amerindian Affairs minister said.

Minister Sukhai stressed that the hinterland regions must take a strong step in contributing to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s call to strengthen the country’s food security.

Some of the products on display at the expo

As a result, the display and exposure of businesses at the expo will ensure that such goal is achieved.

It will also aid the country and CARICOM at large in reducing their food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Brian Allicock encouraged business owners to find new ways through technology and innovation to market their products and services.

“The introduction of innovation and technology when building a business model for developing and manufacturing new products is integral for the sustainability of companies and the growth of business competitiveness,” Allicock explained.

Chairman of Region Nine, Brian Allicock speaks at the opening ceremony of the Rupununi expo

The regional chair further urged the business owners to set tangible goals so that they can be achieved in a timely manner to contribute to Guyana’s rapid growing economy.

The expo which ends on Saturday is being held under the theme “Crafting our tomorrow: celebrating Rupununi arts, craft, agriculture, tourism, business and innovation.”

This marks the 22nd year that the RCCI is hosting the event. Along with the businesses, the expo also showcases the talent of six young ladies in the region who are vying for the title of Miss Rupununi 2024.

