Amerindian Heritage Month exhibition provides opportunity for business growth

The Amerindian Heritage Craft and Cuisine Exhibition opened on Wednesday at the Sophia Exhibition Complex, showcasing a wide array of skillfully made crafts and foods, among other meaningful attractions.

Among the many exhibitors is Leomie Willis from Mabaruma, Region One, who expressed happiness about participating in this year’s exposition.

Leomie Willis, exhibitor

Willis, who is returning for the eighth year, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the platform has allowed her business ─ Leomie’s Variety ─ to grow significantly.

The small enterprise displays items uniquely handcrafted by skilled artisans from her community.

These include headbands made from Mukru, headdresses made from macaw feathers; earrings made from beads and feathers; baskets and bags made from tibisiri; hammocks and miniature matapee, and sifters, among other items.

Willis pointed out that her pieces stand out, and the continued support she receives from attendees attests to this fact.

The businesswoman passionately emphasised the importance of keeping the Amerindian traditions alive, noting that the heritage celebration is a driving force behind the success of her craft business.

Duncan Albert, exhibitor

Another exhibitor, Duncan Albert from Paruima Village, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, explained that he looks forward to the yearly heritage exhibition.

“This event is helpful to me because I make money for my family,” he stated.

Albert displayed arrows and bows, blowpipes, and fish traps, among other items that he and his father made from locally sourced raw materials.

He explained that the arrows are made from a special tree, which is not easily found, and each piece is handcrafted, taking approximately a day to complete.

As a skilled craftsman from Guyana’s only Arekuna village, Duncan believes this sets him apart from other exhibitors.

He shared that during his first participation in the exhibition, all his products were sold out and he is optimistic about a similar outcome this year.

The next business on display was Matapee, inspired by the beautifully crafted indigenous tool of the same name.

Matapee is a business that designs dresses. It was started by two young women of Region Eight namely Katia and Thaissa.

The duo’s vision is to create stunning dresses that showcase the intricate patterns painted on the skin of Amerindians from South America, including those from Guyana, Venezuela, and Brazil.

Linda Cameron, exhibitor

Meanwhile, DPI also caught up with Linda Cameron, a regular participant from St Ignatius Village in Region Nine.

Her booth showcases handyworks, all designed and created by women in her family.

The exhibitors expressed their satisfaction that the exhibition, which is an annual event on the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs calendar of events, continues to provide a platform for their business to gain exposure which leads to the growth of their businesses.

This year’s Amerindian Heritage Month is celebrated under the theme “Many Voices, One Song: Celebrating Amerindian Heritage 2024.”

