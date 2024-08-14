Amerindian Land Titling made remarkable progress over the past three years – Min. Sukhai

-5 additional titles to be granted at NTC 2024

Amerindian land titling has made significant progress over the past three years, unlike what transpired under the previous administration.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, highlighted this achievement during the Barima-Waini Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Meeting on Tuesday in Mabaruma.

The meeting was attended by around 55 Toshaos and CDC Chairpersons. Also, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and regional agency heads were present.

Minister Sukhai underscored the government’s strong support for indigenous land rights, noting that the percentage of lands owned by the First People has increased.

She proudly stated, “Since we came into office, we have dispensed titles to about 12 communities, benefiting from extensions and titling. This is a significant achievement for my government, as the previous administration did not grant a single title during their five-year tenure.”

The Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) Project seeks to enable Amerindians to secure their lands and natural resources with a view towards sustainable social and economic development.

During the previous coalition’s time in office, the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) Unit was dismantled, and titling activities stalled, resulting in no villages receiving their titles.

However, after assuming office, the current PPP/C Administration reinstated the ALT Unit and initiated titling activities for villages in need.

Consequently, titles have been granted to villages, a marked contrast to the previous government’s approach.

In 2023, six villages received titles. These are Four Miles, Region One; Paramakatoi, Region Eight; Capoey Extension, Mashabo Extension, Akawini and Wakapao in Region Two.

Minister Sukhai also announced that five additional titles for extensions will be presented at the upcoming National Toshaos Conference in August, in addition to the 12 already delivered.

She further affirmed the government’s commitment to revising the Amerindian Act of 2006, a priority outlined by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

In terms of education and awareness, an extensive campaign has been implemented to familiarize leaders with the legislation before consultations are launched.

In her comprehensive address, Minister Sukhai underscored the need for leaders to fulfill their roles effectively, adhere to good governance practices, and be accountable for the resources and opportunities presented to them.

