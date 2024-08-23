Amerindian leaders solidify support for LCDS 2030

Some 254 Amerindian leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, underscoring their recognition of sustainable development and the well-being of their communities

The commitment was solidified as the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference came to an end at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Friday.

At the conference, toshaos and chairs of Community Development Councils (CDCs) unanimously affirmed their unwavering support for the LCDS, including active participation in the national carbon credits programme under ART TREES and the benefits sharing mechanism.

They are dedicated to collaborating with the government, civil society, and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the LCDS 2030.

This critical national framework aligns with the aspirations of the indigenous peoples and promotes sustainable economic growth while safeguarding forests, ecosystems, and cultural heritage.

It also aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and international climate commitments, positioning Guyana, as a leader in sustainable development and climate change mitigation.

With 15 per cent of all financial resources earned through the LCDS 2030 allocated to Amerindian villages, they are already benefitting significantly from this framework, with $4.7 billion in projects currently underway in 242 villages nationwide.

Additionally, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a 26.5 per cent increase in the distribution of carbon credit earnings this year, translating to $4.84 billion.

Since 2009, resources from the US$150 million agreement with the Kingdom of Norway have been benefitting the Amerindian Land Tenure and helping villages sustainably manage their territories.

Guyana boasts one of the most intact forest landscapes, thanks to the indigenous peoples, who play a crucial role in its preservation.

