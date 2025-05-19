Amerindian leaders urged to ‘speak up’ about progress, challenges

More than 250 village leaders have been urged to make full use of this year’s week-long National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference to share both the progress and challenges experienced in their communities.

The call was made by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, during the official opening of the conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, on Monday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai during remarks at the opening of the National Toshaos Council Conference

Minister Sukhai noted that Guyana remains a regional leader in inclusivity and sustained engagement with Indigenous peoples. This approach continues to yield tangible results in advancing sustainable development across villages.

The conference serves as a platform for village leaders to raise issues, propose solutions, and outline their development agendas and priorities.

“I urge you to ensure that the sessions are interactive and consultative. This is your space. This is your time to voice your progress and even your setbacks. So, together with the government, we can learn and grow and build,” Minister Sukhai said.

She reminded attendees that the NTC is the only legally recognised body representing all Indigenous communities, as established under the Amerindian Act 2006.

Minister Sukhai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to an open-door policy and ongoing dialogue with Indigenous leaders.

“In our ‘One Guyana,’ Amerindian peoples occupy a special place as our first people. The People’s Progressive Party Civic administration always has our Amerindian people at heart. This conference is being held in the fifth year of the People’s Progressive Party Civic government in office,” she noted.

The minister stressed that the government remains focused on supporting sustainable development while enabling Indigenous communities to shape their path forward.

Held under the theme ‘Robust Governance for Sustainable Village Development’, the conference provides a forum for direct consultation between Amerindian leaders and the government on matters affecting their communities and strategies to drive development.

